SAN DIEGO — Over $10,000 worth of Gucci purses were stolen from a store at Westfield UTC Tuesday night, authorities said.

Mall security reported the theft at 9:18 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers found a purse on the ground in the 8600 block of Genesee Avenue, police said.

Police were still searching for the thieves.