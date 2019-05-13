Southbound I-5 to close overnight near San Ysidro border crossing

SAN DIEGO — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry will close overnight Monday.

Southbound I-5 between state Route 905 and the San Ysidro Port of Entry will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. General Services Administration. The Camino De la Plaza southbound I-5 on-ramp and two to three southbound I-805 lanes will also be closed.

The closures are part of the third phase of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Modernization and Expansion project and will allow traffic from the southbound I-5 lanes to be transitioned to four newly constructed lanes.

Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-805 via the state Route 905 connector. Southbound traffic through the San Ysidro Port of Entry into Mexico will remain open during the detour. Drivers should plan ahead for possible delays.

Additional lanes will open in June.