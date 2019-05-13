Deputies search for hit-and-run drivers that killed a man in Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif -- San Diego County Sheriff's are searching for two drivers who hit and killed a man in Vista Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Vista Way and Melrose Drive, according to deputies.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to Palomar Hospital where he died, SDSO said.

Watch Commander: Vista deputies are investigating a hit and run crash near the intersection of N. Melrose Dr. and W. Vista Way. One person has been taken to the hospital. If you have any information please call us @SDSheriff at (858) 565-5200. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 13, 2019

Deputies were searching for a light-colored SUV and a silver sedan they believe hit the man.

The intersection at North Melrose Drive and West Vista Way was shutdown for sometime while deputies investigate the crash.

Traffic is being diverted through a nearby parking lot.

