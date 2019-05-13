Pickup driven by US citizen hits vendors, other cars trying to rush border in Tijuana

Mexican police closed off lanes at the San Ysidro border after a pickup ran over at least five people while trying to rush the border. (Credit: Tijuana Secretary of Public Security)

TIJUANA, Mexico – An American citizen was arrested after he crashed into more than a dozen other vehicles, smashed vendor stalls and ran over five people while speeding toward the San Ysidro border crossing, Mexican police said Monday.

The man allegedly threatened a Mexican citizen with a knife in Avenida Manuel Marquez de Leon, according to a Facebook post by the Tijuana Secretary of Public Security. When police arrived, the man drove off toward the border in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Utah license plate, police said. As the pickup sped toward the border crossing, it hit 17 other vehicles, knocked over 14 vendor carts and ran over five people, the police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested in Mexico.

The conditions of the people hit by the pickup were not immediately known.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the border was not closed because of the incident.

