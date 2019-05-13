× Padres temporarily lose Twitter handle during Mother’s Day celebration

SAN DIEGO — It was a nice idea.

The San Diego Padres decided to go all out for this Mother’s Day and show the moms of the world they care.

At the urging of Budweiser, the MLB team changed their Twitter handle from @Padres to @Madres on Sunday.

But there was one small problem. The Padres lost control of their old name — at least for a little bit.

Ricky Padilla snagged the @Padres account name for a few hours and went rogue.

Padilla’s friend Henry Breems was in on the joke and asked, “Yo @Padres … how many retweets for a couple of tickets behind the plate??”

“One, and you’ve got two behind the dish,” Padilla responded.

It wasn’t long before the Padres seemed to realize the situation they’d gotten themselves into and got things back under control. As of this writing, a search for the Padres handle directs the user to a message saying the page doesn’t exist.

Hi Ricky, thanks for keeping @Padres safe this morning. We'd love to invite you and your Madre and Padre to a game when the team is back in town. Check your DMs! — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 12, 2019

It’s the thought that counts, right?