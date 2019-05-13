× Man suspected of DUI causes wrong-way crash in Dear Springs

SAN DIEGO — A man was facing charges for drinking and driving after California Highway Patrol said he crashed head-on into a semi-truck in Dear Springs Monday morning.

“It’s pretty much a miracle no-one died in this…,” Sgt. Curtis Martin of CHP said.

Around 1:28 a.m., CHP received reports of a man traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 just north of state Route 76 near Lilac Rd.

Before officers could respond, the wrong-way driver of a Toyota Tacoma crashed into an oncoming semi-truck causing a hazardous mess on the roadway, Sgt. Curtis Martin Said. The driver of the semi-truck said he attempted to swerve but wound up partially jackknifed and spilling fuel.

The driver of the Tacoma pickup truck was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Neither driver was seriously injured.

Sgt. Curtis Martin said wrong-way drivers often drive in the fast lane and suggested staying out of the fast lane at night.

The crash was expected to be cleared by morning rush-hour traffic.