FBI investigating alleged sexual battery on flight to San Diego

Posted 7:35 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40AM, May 13, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A man was detained for questioning following an alleged sexual battery on a flight into San Diego International Airport.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department was notified around 4:00  p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officers were waiting at the gate when the Sun Country flight from Minneapolis landed around 4:30 p.m.

A man in his early 20s was detained for questioning and then released, officials said. The alleged victim is a woman in her early 20's.

Crimes committed on flights fall within the FBI's jurisdiction.

A spokesperson with the San Diego FBI said the investigation is ongoing. The case will be referred to the United States Attorney's Office for review.

