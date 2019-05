SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Otay Mesa.

The fire is in the area of Tin Can Canyon along the U.S.-Mexico fire, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

No homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered.

#BorderFire [update] The IC now estimates the fire to be 10 acres. Firefighters continue to make progress. pic.twitter.com/jonry3cr6H — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 14, 2019

