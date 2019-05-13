× At least 8 people on the run after panga washes ashore in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Officials were investigating a panga boat that washed ashore in Carlsbad Monday.

Coast Guard and Border Patrol officials were gathering evidence at the scene where at least eight people were believed to be on the run after the boat washed ashore at Tamarack State Beach Monday morning.

Officials say eight life vests were found on the boat.

Four canisters of gasoline were also found inside the boat.

#NOW: Panga boat washes ashore at Tamarack State Beach in Carlsbad. At least 8 people on the run, according to officials. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ILpYslE1JL — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) May 13, 2019

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.