At least 8 people on the run after panga washes ashore in Carlsbad

Posted 9:35 AM, May 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:40AM, May 13, 2019

CARLSBAD —  Officials were investigating a panga boat that washed ashore in Carlsbad Monday.

Coast Guard and Border Patrol officials were gathering evidence at the scene where at least eight people were believed to be on the run after the boat washed ashore at Tamarack State Beach Monday morning.

Officials say eight life vests were found on the boat.

Four canisters of gasoline were also found inside the boat.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.