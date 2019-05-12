× Man stabbed in back on bridge near Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man suffered knife wounds to his back and stomach in an attack Sunday morning in the Logan Heights community of San Diego.

The victim was walking across a pedestrian bridge in the on Kearny Avenue a little after 1:05 a.m. when the suspect walked up behind him and stabbed him in the back and abdomen, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim thought it was a punch until he felt blood and realized he was stabbed,” Heims said. “The victim ran across the street and it is unknown where the suspect went. The victim was unable to give any further suspect information.”

Paramedics rushed the 27-year-old man to an area hospital with non- life threatening injuries, he said.

San Diego police Central Division detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.