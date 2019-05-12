× Man hit, killed crossing street in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by an SUV as he crossed a street in El Cajon, police said Sunday.

The man, believed to be 50 to 60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Stephen Kirk of the El Cajon Police Department said.

The motorist is cooperating with police and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, Kirk said.

Police said the man was crossing Jamacha Road at the intersection with Granite Hills Drive at 10:15 p.m. Saturday and was struck by a 38-year-old El Cajon woman driving a 2019 Bentley SUV north on Granite.

At the time of the collision, the man was walking outside the crosswalk, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and Jamacha Road is expected to be closed in both directions between Granite Hills Drive and Washington Avenue until at least 4 a.m.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 619- 579-3311.