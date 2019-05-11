Victim in deadly Valley Center crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a man killed in a rollover crash in Valley Center earlier this week.

Shawn Tyler Priest, 46, was heading west on Woods Valley Road east of Oakmont Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he apparently failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, according information from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Bystanders tried to resuscitate the man and paramedics took him to Palomar Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash was under investigation, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said on Thursday.