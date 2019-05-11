Propane leak prompts evacuations in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities evacuated several homes in El Cajon when a leak from a damaged propane tank was reported before dawn Saturday morning.

A tree branch fell in the early morning in the yard of a home on Lomita Road near Old Chase Avenue and knocked a propane tank off its footing, causing it to land upside down.

“Taking a look at it, actually mimics a tree trunk. That’s how big the branch is,” said San Miguel Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Garret Browning.

Propane began spewing out of the tank, and authorities were called shortly after 4:20 a.m., San Miguel Fire and Rescue Department Capt. Kevin Clark said.

Firefighters from the Heartland and San Miguel fire departments responded, along with hazardous materials teams from both the city and county of San Diego, San Miguel Fire spokesman James Marugg said.

Marugg said nearby homes were evacuated, and crews used gas monitors to locate areas where the gas had settled (propane is heavier than air).

“We were able to isolate those areas and evacuate as few people as possible,” he said. The leak was stopped and residents were allowed back into their homes by about 7:30 a.m., he added.

About five homes were evacuated during the incident.

“At that time, they called for additional resources. At the time we have about three residences evacuated, we have county hazmat, city hazmat here helping to mitigate the incident,” said San Miguel Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Garret Browning.

No one was hurt.