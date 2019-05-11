Man tries to rob Mid-City bank, runs off empty-handed

SAN DIEGO — A man tried to rob a Normal Heights bank Saturday afternoon, but fled empty-handed, police said.

The suspect entered the U.S. Bank branch at the corner of El Cajon Boulevard and 36th Street a little before 12:30 p.m. and gave a demand note to one of the tellers, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Before the teller could comply, the man left the bank and escaped in an unknown direction, Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a 40- to 50-year-old white man wearing a dark hoodie with “army” emblazoned on the front and a star in a circle. He was also described as wearing a dark hat under his hood, sunglasses and dark pants.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident, Martinez said.