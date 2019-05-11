Gas prices drop for 5th day in a row; still above $4

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1 cent Saturday but remained above $4.

The average price dropped to $4.068, marking the fifth consecutive decrease after rising three days in a row to its highest amount since July 27, 2015.

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago, but 12.5 cents more than one month ago and 35.7 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“In the last day or so we have seen significant price reductions of about 10 cents a gallon at Arco, Costco and Sam’s Club gas stations, which are typically among the lowest-priced stations in the area,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.