Frank Vogel expected to sign as Lakers head coach

LOS ANGELES -- Former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers mentor Frank Vogel will sign a three-year contract to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a variety of sources said Saturday.

Longtime National Basketball Association star and veteran head coach Jason Kidd will be an assistant on Vogel's staff, sources said.

In six successful seasons with the Pacers, Vogel had a record of 250 wins and 181 losses, with five playoff appearances.

In two seasons with the Magic, however, Vogel went just 54-110 and was fired last year.

Kidd -- as a player one of the most celebrated point guards in NBA history -- had moderate success as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, going 183-190 in 20-13 through 20-18.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers interviewed Kidd for its head coaching job in April in what some at first considered a courtesy move.

But upon meeting with Lakers' front office personnel, Kidd made such an impression they wanted him on the coaching staff of whichever head coach they hired, the Times reported.

The Lakers are hoping Kidd can be a positive influence on talented-yet- inconsistent point guard Lonzo Ball, a UCLA product whose potential skill set is compared with Kidd's, the Times reported.

Vogel's hiring comes a few weeks after the Lakers ousted previous coach Luke Walton.

The Lakers apparently offered a three-year head coach deal to Tyronn Lue -- who led current Laker and NBA icon Lebron James in succession to an NBA title and two other NBA finals appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lue turned the offer down, but anticipated the Lakers would make a better offer that didn't come, according to the Times.