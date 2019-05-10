Weekend storms expected to taper off by Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A storm system is expected to move into Southern California Friday and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms in San Diego County through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The low-pressure system moving in from the northeast will drop scattered showers throughout the county Friday, then the showers will increase Saturday before tapering off on Sunday, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Rainfall totals could reach a quarter-inch in coastal and inland- valley areas through Sunday, while up to six-tenths of an inch is expected in the mountains and around a half-inch could fall in the deserts, according to the NWS.

No thunderstorms are expected Friday in San Diego County, but there will be a chance of thunderstorms throughout the region on Saturday, particularly in the afternoon and evening, Miller said. The chance of thunderstorms will persist in the mountains and deserts on Sunday, but will decrease everywhere else.

Light showers are expected Sunday morning before the system moves southeast out of the region by Sunday evening, Miller said.

High temperatures Friday will be 66 degrees at the beaches and inland, 66 in the western valleys, 57 to 62 near the foothills, 53 to 62 in the mountains and 76 to 81 in the deserts.