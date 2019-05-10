Police chase with Prius ends in shootout, standoff in LA

LOS ANGELES — A standoff is underway in Vernon after a wild police chase ended with a passenger exchanging gunfire with law enforcement and the driver surrendering.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end in the area of Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. when the Prius became boxed in by other vehicles and was cornered by law enforcement, Sky5 video showed.

The passenger appeared to be firing shots at responding officers, at least one of whom had a weapon pointed toward the hybrid car; at least one officer returned fire, the aerial footage showed.

The Prius briefly took off again before stopping a short distance away, with at least 11 patrol vehicles visible behind it. Soon after, the driver — a female — got out of the bullet-riddled car and surrendered.

She was placed in handcuffs just after 2:50 p.m., Sky5 video showed.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman was injured, but blood spots could be seen on her shirt.

She has not been identified.

A SWAT team and armored vehicles arrived on scene around 3:20 p.m. as the passenger remained inside the car, Sky5 video showed.

The SWAT team would attempting to contact the passenger to see if he’ll surrender before they approach the Toyota, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Armando Viera Jr.

A drone was also deployed in order to get a better look at what the passenger was doing inside, Veira said.

By 3:45 p.m., two armored vehicles were parked directly in front of and next to the car.

It was unclear whether anyone else was also in the Prius.

A short time before the chase ended, the passenger could be seen leaning out the window and pointing a gun at officers. It was not immediately clear whether any shots were fired.

The Downey Police Department is handling the incident with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, but neither agency has released information, including what prompted the pursuit.