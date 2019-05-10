Superintendent leaves district amid controversial teacher dismissals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- The Superintendent of the Lemon Grove School District is relocating to a district in Northern California, it was announced Friday.

Parents of students in the district had called for Dr. Kimberly Berman's resignation after they claimed 16 teachers were forced to resign or be fired.

The 16 teachers were still in the first two years of their jobs and on probationary status. The district can let teachers go without cause while on probation, and that’s what they did.

The school board offered Berman a 4-year contact extension, which she declined, according to the Lemon Grove School District Governing Board. Berman accepted an offer as the Superintendent of the Mill Valley School District, north of San Francisco.