Officials identify Marine killed in rollover on Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO — Officials Friday identified the U.S. Marine who died in a rollover accident during a training exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, 24, was killed when a light armored vehicle rolled over around 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Six other Marines were treated for non-serious injuries and were in stable condition, officials said.

Lt. McDowell, of Washington, D.C., was a platoon commander assigned to 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer in 2017 and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

“We recognize that military operations are inherently dangerous and we take extreme precautions to ensure the safety and welfare of our Marines,” officials said in a statement. “This is a tragic accident and we are heartbroken at the loss of our Marine Corps family. We will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of Lt. McDowell.”

Officials are investigating the accident.

Three weeks ago, a Marine was killed and two others were injured in a rollover during a training accident on the base.