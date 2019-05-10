North County teen arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats against school

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 17-year-old high school student in Oceanside was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made terrorist threats against his school.

The student who attends Mission Vista High School made the threat on Snapchat with a post that read, “Don’t go to school tomorrow because the cleansing will commence,” said investigators.

Police were contacted after students and parents who saw the post on social media alerted school officials.

Parents became aware of the threat after the Vista United School District sent them an automated message.

The student did not have access to any weapons, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

School resumed as usual Friday with increased police presence.

