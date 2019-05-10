Motorcyclist seriously injured in I-805 crash

Posted 11:54 AM, May 10, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO —  A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning in a collision with a car on Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a Honda Civic, was reported shortly before 6:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 805 south of Imperial Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Bettencourt said.

No details about the victim or the Honda driver were immediately available.

The crash shut down the left lane of northbound I-805, but it was reopened around 7:25 a.m., Bettencourt said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.