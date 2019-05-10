Motorcyclist seriously injured in I-805 crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning in a collision with a car on Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a Honda Civic, was reported shortly before 6:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 805 south of Imperial Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Bettencourt said.

No details about the victim or the Honda driver were immediately available.

The crash shut down the left lane of northbound I-805, but it was reopened around 7:25 a.m., Bettencourt said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.