Gov. Newsom launches wildfire technology competition

SAN DIEGO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he's launching a technology competition at the Near Future Summit in La Jolla Friday.

The Near Future Summit was held at Estancia La Jolla with a range of attendees including inventors, entrepreneurs and celebrities committed to planetary health.

Newsom said the state's firefighters do great work, but that California was not pushing the envelope enough to prevent disasters. He asked bright minds to help produce a solution or device geared toward preventing wildfires.

The competition, which will be privately funded, will gift the winner an estimated 5 to 25 million dollars.