County’s first bike park is coming to the South Bay

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its first bike park.

The four-acre park will be located at Sweetwater Summit Regional Park in Bonita and will have a bike jump track for four lines ranging from beginner to expert, flow trails, a kids’ pump track and a skill zone, according to the county.

“We’ve been working very closely with the San Diego Mountain Biking Association,” said San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox (District 1). “We had ten different community meetings. Well over 100 people showed up to those meetings to share their ideas. We took a lot of ideas online and I think the biking community can hardly wait for this project to get open.”

The park will cost around $2 million and is slated to open this fall.