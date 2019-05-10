Border agents find 58 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank

CAMPO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who on suspicion of hiding 58 pounds of methamphetamine inside his car’s gas tank, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a K-9 alerted agents to a 2002 Nissan Altima at a checkpoint on westbound Interstate 8 in Campo, according to Border Patrol. Agents searched the car and allegedly found cellophane packages floating inside the tank. When they dismantled the tank, they found 53 packages containing 58.6 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $134, 780, according to the law enforcement agency.

Agents arrested the 47-year-old U.S. citizen driving the car and seized his vehicle, authorities said. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.