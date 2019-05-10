Border agents find 58 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank

Posted 7:27 PM, May 10, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CAMPO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who on suspicion of hiding 58 pounds of methamphetamine inside his car’s gas tank, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a K-9 alerted agents to a 2002 Nissan Altima at a checkpoint on westbound Interstate 8 in Campo, according to Border Patrol. Agents searched the car and allegedly found cellophane packages floating inside the tank. When they dismantled the tank, they found 53 packages containing 58.6 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $134, 780, according to the law enforcement agency.

Agents arrested the 47-year-old U.S. citizen driving the car and seized his vehicle, authorities said. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.607580 by -116.469732.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.