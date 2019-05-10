Baby bitten by grandparents’ Rottweiler in South Bay

Posted 11:04 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, May 10, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A Rottweiler was signed over to the San Diego Humane Society after biting an infant at a South Bay home, officials said.

A Humane Law Enforcement officer arrived at the South Bay home around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The grandparents, who were babysitting their grandchild, told authorities that while they were feeding the baby, their Rottweiler attempted to get the infant’s food when the dog mistakenly bit the child, said Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society.

The dog was around 3-years-old. A photo of the dog was not released.

The dog was described as “friendly,”  and will be placed in quarantine for ten days before being placed in the humane society’s behavior center, said Thompson.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.