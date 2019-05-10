Baby bitten by grandparents’ Rottweiler in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — A Rottweiler was signed over to the San Diego Humane Society after biting an infant at a South Bay home, officials said.

A Humane Law Enforcement officer arrived at the South Bay home around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The grandparents, who were babysitting their grandchild, told authorities that while they were feeding the baby, their Rottweiler attempted to get the infant’s food when the dog mistakenly bit the child, said Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society.

The dog was around 3-years-old. A photo of the dog was not released.

The dog was described as “friendly,” and will be placed in quarantine for ten days before being placed in the humane society’s behavior center, said Thompson.