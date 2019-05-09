Woman killed walking on North County freeway

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed Thursday morning as she walked on Interstate 5 north of Oceanside.

The crash was reported around 4:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 south of Las Pulgas Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Around 20 minutes earlier, a caller told dispatchers that a person was walking northbound in the center divide of the southbound freeway, according to the incident log.

The pedestrian, a woman whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC7 reported. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Authorities shut down all lanes of the southbound freeway around 5 a.m. and as of 7:15 a.m. the right two lanes remained closed just north of Las Pulgas Road.

A few hours later, a big rig hauling beer crashed in the same area.