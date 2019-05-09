Suspected Poway synagogue shooter faces 109 hate crime charges

SAN DIEGO — Officials held a news conference Thursday to announce federal civil rights violations and hate crime charges for the man accused of arson at an Escondido mosque and the deadly shooting at a Poway synagogue.

Investigators say John T. Earnest, a 19-year-old from Rancho Penasquitos, referenced both attacks in a threatening post online moments before the shooting at Chabad of Poway that killed a woman and wounded three other people.

Earnest faces 109 counts total, including 54 counts of obstructing the free exercise of religion resulting in death and injury — one for each of the people present in the synagogue at the time of the shooting. Each count is death penalty-eligible, federal officials said.

The Chabad of Poway shooter faces 2 sets of 54 federal hate crime charges.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan are joined by San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, San Diego County Sheriff’s Commander Pete Callewaert and representatives from the FBI, ATF and Escondido Police Department.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Carlos A. Canino of the Los Angeles Field Division will join for a News Conference on May 9, 2019 – 11 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office to discuss charges for alleged Poway shooter.