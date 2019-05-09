Driver trapped after crashing into Mid-City home

SAN DIEGO — A person was briefly trapped in their car after crashing into a house in the Talmadge area Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monroe Avenue near 52nd Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. The driver hit the home and was trapped inside for a short period of time, but eventually was able to get out of the wreck.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was badly injured. An engineer was called to examine the building.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.