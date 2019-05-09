Unrepaired sinkhole worries Rancho Peñasquitos residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Concern is growing over an unrepaired sinkhole in North County that residents worry could become a much larger problem.

In February, a 20-foot-wide sinkhole opened up along Park Village Road near the elementary school. City officials said it was caused by a broken storm drain. No one was hurt, but a 10-year-old golden retriever had to be rescued after falling in.

Three months later, crews are still working on repairs to the road.

“Definitely takes much more time. My kids were running a little bit late the other day and we were backed all the way up, half way up Park Village Road and they ended up 10 minutes late to school,” Jen Howard said.

Though it has been a bit of a headache when it comes to dropping off and picking up the kids, parents said they can deal with extra drive time -- but what they do not want to deal with is what they fear could happen on the other side of the road.

Residents say a small dip in the road next to the previous sinkhole is getting progressively worse.

“It’s just a bit unnerving that it seems to be expanding across the road,” Howard said.

“We’re concerned that we’re going to end up with another sinkhole,” a parent named Monique said.

It's a scary thought because she said the road is the only way in and out for a number of residents.

“Camino Del Sur, which is just on the other side of our elementary school, is supposed to go through and we are waiting on that construction to happen, but until it does, we would literally be trapped. So if there were a fire, or if there were any sort of an emergency and we had no way out, then there’s nothing we could do,” Monique said.

A city spokesperson told FOX 5 the city and the contractor are aware of the issue and will address it during the course of completing the other work. City officials said after the drain system was evaluated it was determined that much more of it needed to be replaced and they anticipate the repairs will be complete by the end of this summer.

“We just have to assume and hope that they’re on top of it,” Howard said.

Residents said they are thinking about moving their cars on the other side of the construction to prepare for the situation they fear could happen.