Sheriff offers drug dealers a handy form for turning in rivals

VERNON, Ind. — “Too much competition bringing you down?”

That’s how a unique form offered by the sheriff’s office in Vernon, Indiana starts encouraging drug dealers to turn in their competition. The at-least-a-little tongue-in-cheek form, posted on Facebook, provides dealers with spaces to write down the name, location, vehicle description and more for their prime competitors.

“Let us take away your financial worries,” the sheet says, encouraging dealers to email the completed form to the sheriff’s office.

No word yet if anyone has taken up the department on the unique offer.