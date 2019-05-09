Police: Man severely beats driver who cut him off at Midway Arby’s

SAN DIEGO — After getting cut off in the parking lot, police say a man followed another driver into a Midway-area Arby’s, punched him repeatedly, then stomped on his head while the victim lay on the ground.

It all started in the Arby’s parking lot off Midway Drive on April 6, when the victim “inadvertently cut off” the man as he pulled into a parking space, police said. The man followed the driver into the fast food joint and started an argument.

At some point, the fight escalated, with the man punching the victim in the head eight times and stomping on his head when he fell to the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken bone in his eye socket.

Police believe the man was captured by surveillance cameras, and investigators are asking for help identifying the attacker. He was described as a white man, about 30 years old, with a muscular build. He had short hair with the sides and back of his head shaved.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at 619-692-4854, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Officials are offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.