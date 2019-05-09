Officers rescue goat abandoned near rush-hour traffic

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — San Diego Humane Society officers rescued a goat running in and out of rush-hour traffic in North County, and now they’re looking for the person who abandoned the animal.

Humane officers were called about the goat around 5:30 p.m. on April 29. The animal was running in and out of traffic in a busy intersection near College Boulevard and Marvin Street in Oceanside, the organization said.

Later, officers received surveillance video of someone driving a white, 4-door pickup truck abandoning the goat and speeding away. The Humane Society’s law enforcement wing is now trying to track down the driver as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The good news: “The goat is friendly and in good health,” officials said in a press release. “He is being cared for at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus.”