Marine killed in training accident on Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Marine died and six others were injured Thursday when a vehicle rolled over during a training exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, officials said.

The rollover involving a light armored vehicle happened around 9 a.m. Six Marines were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered serious.

All seven Marines involved were from 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division. The identity of the deceased Marine was being withheld until family has been notified.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family, friends and the unit at this difficult time,” base officials said.

Officials are investigating the accident.

Three weeks ago, a Marine was killed and two others were injured in a rollover during a training accident on the base.