Man, 25, stabbed when argument turns violent

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the left forearm Thursday when an argument turned violent in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood.

The victim got into an argument with a male suspect about 6:35 p.m. in the north alley of the 3800 block of Z Street, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

“During the argument the suspect stabbed the victim one time in the left forearm,” Heims said. “The injury is non-life-threatening.”

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and the victim was taken to a hospital by a neighbor, Heims said.

He was unable to give investigators additional information about what happened.

It’s unclear if the attack was gang-related.

