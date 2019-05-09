La Jolla residents discuss solutions to traffic problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- La Jolla residents' frustration with traffic was on full display at a La Jolla Town Council meeting Thursday evening as they discussed ideas to smooth out the potentially 45-minute, 5-mile drive from La Jolla Village to Interstate 5.

Construction on Torrey Pines Road has been the point of consternation for months.

“It’s huge because two lanes go down to one, usually impacting the worst times of day, which is getting in and out in the morning and after school pick up,” said Ann Kurr Bache, president of the town council board.

The town council also lamented the idea that the new Mid-Coast Trolley comes close to La Jolla’s beach community but doesn’t actually connect to their downtown.

“If you can’t get to it it’s not going to be used,” said Dave Abrams, member of the La Jolla Town Council.

Members of the town council are looking at ways to possibly develop a shuttle from downtown to the trolley station at UC San Diego in order to connect the newest possible leg of mass transit in San Diego.

“Now, as we move into a more progressive future we need to revision what we want to leave our children and grandchildren,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher from the 4th District.