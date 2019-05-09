× Gas leak prompts evacuations in southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Police were asking residents to evacuate homes in a southeast San Diego neighborhood Thursday morning after a gas main break.

The leak started just before 9 a.m., near 38th and Teak streets in Mountain View, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. A third-party contractor accidentally cut through a two-inch steel gas main. Firefighters were investigating whether gas was leaking into sewers.

Police were called to help with evacuations, but officials did not immediately say how many homes were affected. San Diego Gas & Electric’s emergency response team arrived a short time later to try to stop the leak.

38th Street was closed from Ocean View Boulevard to Teak Street.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.