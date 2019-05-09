Expect more rainy commutes, with a chance of weekend thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It was a drizzly commute for San Diegans Thursday morning, and wet conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

A marine layer will remain in coastal and inland-valley areas through the rest of the week, forecasters said. A system is expected to move into the area Friday, bringing a chance of showers and even thunderstorms through Sunday.

The wet weather is expected to leave the region by Monday night; then temperatures will warm up through Wednesday.

Forecasts expected high temperatures in the mid-60s at the beach, inland areas and valleys Thursday, with a high in the mid-80s expected in the deserts.