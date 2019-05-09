Expect more rainy commutes, with a chance of weekend thunderstorms

Posted 7:12 AM, May 9, 2019, by and

SAN DIEGO -- It was a drizzly commute for San Diegans Thursday morning, and wet conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

A marine layer will remain in coastal and inland-valley areas through the rest of the week, forecasters said. A system is expected to move into the area Friday, bringing a chance of showers and even thunderstorms through Sunday.

The wet weather is expected to leave the region by Monday night; then temperatures will warm up through Wednesday.

Forecasts expected high temperatures in the mid-60s at the beach, inland areas and valleys Thursday, with a high in the mid-80s expected in the deserts.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.