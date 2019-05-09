Big rig spills beer on freeway in North County crash

SAN DIEGO — A big rig crashed and spilled kegs of beer onto Interstate 5 in North County early Thursday morning.

The semi-truck crashed with a sedan on I-5, at Las Pulgas Road near Camp Pendleton, around 5:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol said. About 12 kegs fell from the semi, which was badly damaged and blocking traffic as beer leaked across the highway.

Multiple lanes blocked on I-5 SB north of Las Pulgas. Right two lanes blocked, closure likely to last a couple more hours for extensive cleanup. #chpoceanside #chp #patiencemakessafety pic.twitter.com/PkEYs4hyK2 — CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) May 9, 2019

CHP Oceanside said it took several hours for the “extensive clean up” effort. The right two lanes were blocked while they cleared the highway.

Officials did not report any serious injuries in the crash.