Badly burned puppy found in plastic bag dumped in trash bin

COACHELLA, Calif. -- A man and his daughter found a puppy burned and tossed into a dumpster near a shopping center on 49849 Harrison St. in Coachella on Sunday afternoon, according to a Sherman Oaks animal rescue.

The two heard the puppy crying and rummaged through the trash, eventually finding the two-week-old puppy in a plastic bag. About 30% of the puppy's body was covered with burns, Dr. Andreana Lim at the Mcgrath Veterinary Center said.

Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person responsible for hurting the dog, KTLA reported. The rescue asked anyone with information to call 747-998-5568 or email info@animalhopeandwellness.org.

