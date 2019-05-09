25 pounds of meth found in trunk after pursuit

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Four men were arrested Thursday after 25 pounds of methamphetamine were found hidden in a vehicle following a pursuit through North County, authorities said.

Around 10:30 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives tried to pull over a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 near Lomas Santa Fe Drive. The driver did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit. When the driver got off at the Encinitas Boulevard exit, one passenger, got out of the vehicle and ran off.

The driver then got back on northbound I-5 and got off on La Costa Avenue in Carlsbad. Near Levante Street and Caminito Monarca, the driver and his passengers got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Sheriff’s deputies and Carlsbad police officers quickly caught two passengers. Deputies found 25.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a truck tire in the trunk. Small amounts of other drugs were also found on the suspects.

The driver, 28-year-old Juan Manuel Villalobos and three of his passengers, 24-year-old Gabriel Albert Delosreyes, 34-year-old Marcos Martinez and 26-year-old Eddie Anthony Navarro, were arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy. One woman was able to escape and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information should call Sheriff’s at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous.