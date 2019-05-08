Woman, 19, charged with attempted murder in car-to-car shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old woman who allegedly opened fire on three people inside a car, striking two men in the vehicle, was charged Wednesday with three counts of attempted murder, as well as a felony count of firing on an inhabited vehicle.

Macayla Julisah White is accused in Sunday afternoon’s shooting in the Ridgeview-Webster area, which occurred around 3 p.m. on Dafter Place, a cul-de-sac off Euclid Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

According to Deputy District Attorney Matthew Williams, White shot up the car while behind the wheel of her own vehicle, then sped away from the scene and crashed her car into a parked vehicle. She then allegedly ran from her car and hid her gun in bushes before being arrested.

Williams said White and one of the victims got into an unspecified argument while in the defendant’s car, resulting in the victim calling two friends to pick him up. When the victim’s friends arrived, he got into their vehicle, the prosecutor said.

White then allegedly made a U-turn, pulled up alongside the other vehicle and fired four to five shots from a 9mm handgun, hitting one man in the head and another man in the shoulder, Williams said. The third person in the car was not struck by the gunfire. Police said the men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

White, who is being held on $1 million bail, pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon.

White is slated to return to court June 5 for a readiness conference.