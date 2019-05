Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting in Spring Valley Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Presioca Street, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

One man shot on the 1500 block of Presioca St in #SpringValley tonight. That person was taken to the hospital, unknown condition. San Diego Sheriff’s Dept is investigating... no suspect information available at this time.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/wvg8smo8UJ — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) May 9, 2019

