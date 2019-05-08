Massive hay fire at SoCal farm expected to burn for several days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINO, Calif. -- A massive fire that ignited at a farm in San Bernardino County on Tuesday evening is expected to burn through at least Friday, KTLA reports.

Flames continued to consume several bales of hay at the Chino farm about 12 hours after the blaze was reported. Crews are currently allowing the tightly packed material to burn off, Chino Valley fire Chief David Williams told KTLA on Wednesday morning.

The fire is estimated to affect an area the size of a football field, reaching about three stories high. Flame activity could continue for at least two more days, possibly through Sunday, Williams said.

The incident shut down Pine Avenue between West Preserve Loop and East Preserve Loop, Chino police said in a 9:47 p.m. Facebook post on Tuesday. The Police Department later said the street had been reopened, and that the fire had been contained.

No civilian, firefighter or livestock has been harmed, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.

Crews are watching the wind and working to ensure that the fire doesn't spread to a neighborhood about a quarter mile away, Williams said.

The fire is burning about 4 miles south of Chino Airport, in an area where several dairy farms are located. Light winds were expected to blow in a southwest to west direction on Wednesday afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph.