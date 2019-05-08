Man wanted for murder may be in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man wanted for murder in Sacramento may be in the San Diego area, authorities said Wednesday.

Joshua Thomas Vaden, 30, fled to the Los Angeles or San Diego border area, according to Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.

Vaden, who is homeless and has gang affiliations, has previously been arrested for vehicle theft, resisting officers, carjacking, assault, battery, robbery, burglary, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

Vaden is described as a black man, 5’8″ and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.