Man tackled cop before arrest captured in viral video, police say

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police Wednesday said a video showing a man being arrested with what some called excessive force was misleading because it didn't show the incident that prompted the police response.

A short clip circulating on social media Wednesday shows several officers arresting 20-year-old Trenelle Cannon in Chula Vista. A friend of Cannon who shared the video said she was not there at the time of the arrest, but she claimed that Cannon was not resisting arrest and the officers' reaction was uncalled for.

Police held a news conference Wednesday to release their own video and explain what led up to the arrest.

Detectives and officers were following Cannon, who had outstanding felony warrants, in the 600 block of E Street, police said. When officers ordered him to surrender, they say he refused and ran away. An officer who chased him found a handgun where he was last seen, police said.

Detectives found Cannon in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, where he got into a car that took off towards Interstate 5. Officers pulled over the car, and when an officer went up to the front passenger door, Cannon lunged and tackled the officer to the ground, police said.

Believing Cannon may have had another weapon, officers ordered him to surrender. Cannon refused to cooperate and at one point pushed against an officer's gun belt, police said. Officers used physical force and punches to subdue him and take him into custody, police said. It took several officers ti eventually restrain Cannon and put him in handcuffs.

Once Cannon was restrained, police say no more force was used against him.

Cannon had minor scrapes and several officers also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Internal Affairs detectives were notified and will conduct an administrative investigation to determine if the authorities complied with department policy.