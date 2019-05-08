Hundreds of guns found in Bel Air home during investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Officials said hundreds of guns were recovered from a Bel-Air area home Wednesday during an investigation into the illegal selling and manufacturing of weapons, KTLA reported.

The search warrant was being served about 4 a.m. in the 100 block of North Beverly Glen, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

LAPD officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting a joint investigation when the warrant was served.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed federal agents and police examining hundreds of guns laid out in a courtyard area of the home.

The cache of weapons included various long guns and handguns, video from Sky5 showed. The home is in an upscale area of multimillion-dollar homes.

Public property records for the address being searched indicate it's a five-bedroom, 8,200-square-foot home that last sold in 2001. Its value is estimated at more than $7 million, according to real estate website Redfin.com.