Humane Society to put more than 100 pigeons, doves up for adoption

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society will put more than 100 pigeons and doves up for adoption Wednesday during a special adoption window.

The Humane Society received the birds April 25 when their owner surrendered them. The organization’s veterinary team examined them and have since cleared them for adoption. The birds will be available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they are all adopted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prospective adopters are encouraged to have a habitat and food prior to adopting a bird to reduce the stress on the bird. Doing so will also allow adopters to bring their birds home as soon as they are adopted and get them acclimated to the new surroundings.

Residents can adopt one of the birds at the organization’s San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines St. Prospective adopters are advised to budget extra time due to the campus’ limited amount of parking.