Homeless advocates speak out against proposed vehicle habitation ordinance

Posted 9:40 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, May 8, 2019

SAN DIEGO — About 30 people gathered near the Ocean Beach pier Wednesday to voice their concerns about the city’s proposed Vehicle Habitation Ordinance.

The ordinance would make it illegal to live in a vehicle between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and anywhere within 500 feet of a school or housing at any time. Cars would also not be allowed to have any evidence of cooking, bathing or sleeping materials.

The demonstration was used as a way for people to share their personal experiences about living in their cars or recreational vehicles.

“I have become used to living in my car. I don’t see a way out. Now the City of San Diego wants to put cops on people living in their cars,” a man named Christopher told FOX 5.

The ordinance will be debated and voted on by the San Diego City Council in the near future.

