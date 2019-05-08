× First look at royal baby

WINDSOR, England — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared in front of selected media cradling their two-day-old son at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

The couple gushed over their newborn son, who was born Monday morning at 5:26 a.m weighing 7lbs 3oz.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

Prince Harry said becoming a parent was “amazing” as he cradled his son in his arms.

“We’re just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy. We’re looking forward to spending some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up,” he said.

The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, is seventh in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children, and Prince Harry.